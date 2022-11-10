(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s health ministry projects Covid-19 infections that require hospitalization to rise by about 5% during the winter season as the reopening of schools and holiday festivities make virus transmission easier.

Infections that required people to get treatment in hospitals averaged 394 cases per day from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, an increase of about 5% from about three weeks earlier, Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said in a statement.

“The increase in infections is partly because of the slowing rate of new vaccinations against Covid-19 among Thai people, causing a decrease in immunities,” said Opas. “When combined with various year-end activities, the result is more infections.”

Thailand had an 82% vaccine-coverage ratio for one dose, 77% for two shots and 46% of the population received a third injection through Sept. 29, according to government data. The Ministry of Public Health is recommending that children aged six months to four years be vaccinated to help safeguard them against the virus.

Thailand downgraded Covid-19 from a “dangerous” communicable disease to one that “needs monitoring” at the start of October, with the government citing health-system readiness, availability of treatments and appropriate self-protection behavior of people around the country.

