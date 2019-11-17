(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

Thailand’s economic growth rebounded in the third quarter, but the full-year outlook remains weak because of the impact of the U.S.-China trade war and a strong currency.

Gross domestic product rose 2.4% from a year ago, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday. The expansion was below the median estimate of 2.7% in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Thailand’s trade-reliant economy has been hit by slumping exports, a surging currency and mixed performance in the tourism sector. The central bank earlier this month cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low and announced measures to slow gains in the baht, which has been the strongest performer in emerging markets, rising more than 9% over the past year.

