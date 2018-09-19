(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged near a record low as expected, as a strengthening baht puts exports at risk just as a global trade war worsens.

Five of the seven monetary policy committee members present at the meeting voted to hold the one-day bond repurchase rate at 1.5 percent, where it’s been since 2015, according to the Bank of Thailand’s statement on Wednesday. The two voted to increase the rate to 1.75 percent.

Twenty one of 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the decision, with three forecasting a quarter-point hike.

Thailand is an outlier in the region, with central banks in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines all increasing rates this year. Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob has said policy makers aren’t comfortable with the baht’s status as an investor haven amid a rout in emerging markets. The currency is the only gainer against the dollar in Asia this quarter, bolstered by the nation’s strong reserve buffers and current-account surplus.

Inflation accelerated to 1.62 percent last month, the fastest pace since 2014. The central bank’s target is an annual average inflation rate of 1 percent to 4 percent for this year.

Economic expansion slowed to 4.6 percent in the second quarter from a five-year high of 4.9 percent in the previous three months. The trade outlook is key as exports of goods and services are equivalent to about two-thirds of gross domestic product.

