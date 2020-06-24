(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Thailand held its benchmark interest rate steady at an all-time low to support an economy on course for its biggest slump in decades.

The central bank kept its policy rate at 0.5% on Wednesday in a unanimous decision. All but four of the 26 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted a hold after three rate cuts earlier this year.

The economy is facing a sharp contraction this year as two of the main growth drivers, tourism and trade, take a severe hit because of the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank has provided monetary support to cushion the blow, but is slowly running out of conventional policy space as interest rates move closer to zero.

With the virus outbreak easing, the government has begun lifting lockdown restrictions and reopening parts of the economy, giving a boost to local demand. Export demand remains weak, with data on Wednesday showing a 22.5% plunge in shipments in May from a year earlier, the biggest decline since 2009.

At the same time, the currency has soared, a source of concern for authorities worried that the strong baht will further undercut the fragile economy. The baht has gained more than 6% against the dollar in the past three months, making it the best performer in Asia after Indonesia’s rupiah.

On the financial stability side, the central bank is seeking to boost lenders’ capital strength, asking them last week to stop paying interim dividends and buying back shares.

The Bank of Thailand is facing a leadership transition with current Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob planning to leave his post after completing his five-year term in September. A selection committee is considering applications from four candidates, including from two current deputy governors, according to local media reports.

