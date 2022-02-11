(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections surged to a five-month high, prompting the government to keep containment measures in Bangkok and other areas to curb the outbreak.

The number of cases rose to 16,330, the highest single-day tally since Aug. 29, according to government data. The country also reported 25 new deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 22,387.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha asked Bangkok and nine other provinces with the highest number of daily infections to take steps to contain the outbreak, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Covid panel, said yesterday.

The move deals a blow to the Southeast Asian country, whose tourism industry is known its beach resorts and temples.

