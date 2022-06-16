(Bloomberg) -- Thailand may allow bars, pubs and other entertainment venues to remain open beyond midnight as the tourism-reliant nation unwinds pandemic-era restrictions to bolster its economy.

The country’s main Covid-19 task force will consider a proposal on Friday to scrap the mandatory closure of the nightlife entertainment venues at 12 a.m., Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters on Thursday. The operators of such facilities may be allowed to operate them in accordance with the local rules, he said.

The panel will also discuss the expansion of safe Covid-19 areas, or the so-called green zones, where the outbreak has subsided in recent weeks, he said.

