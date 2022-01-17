(Bloomberg) -- Thailand is considering resumption of its program that allows quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travelers from more than 60 countries, according to the Health Ministry. The rules were suspended in late December as the omicron strain spread.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that officials will propose the resumption of the plan on Thursday to the nation’s virus task force, which is led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha.

Tourism-reliant Thailand suspended its quarantine-free visas less than a month ago to limit the spread of Covid-19 even though the program helped attract about 350,000 travelers in just two months.

