(Bloomberg) -- The Thailand government named Pornanong Budsaratragoon, a finance professor, as its capital market regulator, following a four-month wait and a series of corporate scandals that hit the nation’s financial markets.

Pornanong is the second woman to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin‘s Cabinet approved her appointment Monday. The SEC was without a chief since Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol completed her four-year term in April.

The announcement comes as corporate scandals in the country shake investors’ confidence. Srettha’s government has started filling up vacant positions and accelerated economic stimulus after taking over last month following months of a political deadlock.

Pornanong is a lecturer in finance and banking department at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, according to the university’s website. She holds a doctorate from the same university and a masters degree in business administration from the University of Dallas in the US.

Thailand’s benchmark SET Index has dropped more than 8% this year, making it one of the worst performers in Asia, as foreigners pulled about $4.3 billion from domestic equities.

