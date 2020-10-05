(Bloomberg) -- Thailand picked Arkhom Termpittayapaisith as finance minister to steer an economy facing its worst performance ever this year, following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor.

The appointment, effective immediately, was announced in the Royal Gazette on Monday.

Arkhom was a former transport minister under Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s military government from 2015-2019 and the former head of the nation’s state planning agency. His appointment comes after Predee Daochai resigned less than a month into the job, citing ill health.

