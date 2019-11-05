Thailand Probes Southern Attack That Killed at Least 14 People

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand began a probe into an attack that killed at least 14 people in its restive deep south, one of the worst such incidents in recent years.

An unknown number of assailants attacked two checkpoints in Yala province just before midnight Tuesday, a government report showed. Five people were injured apart from those killed.

The report said the attackers sprayed gunfire at the checkpoints and were trying to provoke unrest in the region. It described the toll of dead and injured as preliminary.

“We’ve received information about the incident and have begun investigating,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha told reporters in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Separatists in the southern provinces of Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and Songkhla have fought for an independent state since Thailand formally annexed the autonomous Malay-Muslim sultanate in 1902.

