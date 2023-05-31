You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
37m ago
Thailand Raises Key Rate to 8-Year High to Win Inflation Fight
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in eight years to anchor inflation expectations more firmly in an economy on track for faster expansion amid a rebound in tourism.
The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 2% on Wednesday, as seen by 22 of 24 economists in a Bloomberg survey, with two predicting no change. The key rate was at 2% back in January 2015.
Although headline inflation has eased every month since January, returning within the BOT’s 1%-3% target in March, the central bank has emphasized the need to keep price gains in check over time. The key risks are increased consumption from a tourism-led pickup in economic activity and possibly higher spending by a new government following the May 14 election that saw several populist political pledges.
Wednesday’s tightening will help narrow Thailand’s real interest rate to a negative 0.67% from 0.92% previously — still making it Southeast Asia’s lowest after adjusting for prices.
The Thai baht has weakened about 1.5% in the past month, while foreign investors turned net sellers of local bonds and stocks on concerns about possible delay in formation of a new government, which will affect budget spending and investment.
--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Pathom Sangwongwanich and Anuchit Nguyen.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
AI is hot right now, but it's also being used to cool down buildings
-
7:10
Nvidia surpasses US$1 trillion market valuation
-
6:00
Opportunities in Canadian natural gas stocks: Hot picks
-
5:45
Canadian companies adopt 'stay interviews' as workers rethink careers, needs
-
5:50
Does Canada risk falling behind other countries on LNG exports?
-
5:26
Alberta election: What are the frontrunners' plans for oil and gas?