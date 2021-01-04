(Bloomberg) -- Thailand reported 745 new coronavirus cases on Monday as a surge in infections prompted authorities to impose fresh curbs in some of the most-populous regions including capital Bangkok.

The latest tally, which included 729 local transmissions, took the nation’s total caseload to 8,439, according to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration. More than 4,000 of those infections have been reported since the middle of December, when the new virus cluster was first detected among migrant workers, official data show.

The new wave of infections in Thailand, which was relatively successful in containing the pathogen after becoming the first country outside China to report the deadly virus, has prompted authorities to close schools and temporarily shut some businesses including gyms, spas, pubs and bars in 28 provinces identified as high-risk areas.

