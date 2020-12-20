(Bloomberg) --

Thailand reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the outbreak concentrated mainly in a seaside province near the capital, where a two-week lockdown has been enforced.

Thailand’s health ministry said it will continue to aggressively search for infections in the Samut Sakhon province, a seafood and industrial area near Bangkok. Migrant workers from Myanmar make up the majority of the 576 new infections, Permanent Secretary of Health Kiatiphum Wongrajit said at a news briefing on Sunday.

“Migrant workers often board in rooms that are cramped and have many people living in close contact with one another,” Kiatiphum said. “The health ministry has identified that there are boundaries to the virus’ outbreak and the lockdown has been implemented to ensure the virus does not spread beyond the borders to other provinces.”

Thailand has reported a total of 4,907 cases, with 60 fatalities.

“If after our search we find that the infections have spread beyond the locations we’ve identified so far, we’ll expand our search,” Kiatiphum said.

The cases reported on Sunday included two in Bangkok among people who shopped at the Klang Koong shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province, according to Opart Karnkawinpong, director of the department of disease control.

Samut Sakhon province is home to about 6,000 factories, predominantly in fishery and agriculture and has the largest seafood market in the country that holds daily auctions attended by many companies. The province’s lockdown is expected to be especially disruptive for food producers, including Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl and Thai Union Pcl, according to Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand.

The Thai health ministry has advised the nation’s 1,580 fresh markets, which attract throngs of shoppers, to enforce strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Thailand, which was the first nation to report Covid-19 infections outside of China, had been relatively successful in containing the virus, and was betting on a tourism industry revival to help exit a recession. The new cluster of cases was discovered after a local 67-year-old fish merchant was confirmed to have the virus on Dec. 17.

“She had no record of traveling, and was not the origin of the virus. We suspect she had contracted it from migrant workers from Myanmar at the Klang Koong market,” Kiatiphum added.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.