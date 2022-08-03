(Bloomberg) -- Thailand reported its third case of monkeypox, and the government said it plans to import a vaccine for the disease this month.

A 25-year-old German man was treated for fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash at a hospital in Phuket province, Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said in a statement Wednesday. The man entered Thailand on July 18.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization is importing the vaccine for high-risk groups such as doctors and medical staff, it said, without giving details.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention says smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin can be used to treat monkeypox as well as control it. Tecovirimat, also known as Tpoxx, was approved by the European Medical Association for monkeypox in 2022, but isn’t yet widely available, according to the World Health Organization.

