(Bloomberg) -- Thailand reported 27,071 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a record daily count, ahead of a key government panel meeting to consider further easing of entry rules for vaccinated foreign visitors and lifting of some curbs on local businesses.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha will chair a meeting of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s later Friday and is set to consider a set of recommendations from the Health Ministry to loosen Covid restrictions. The panel is also set to discuss a road-map to classify the pandemic as endemic from July, according to officials.

The Southeast Asian nation, battling an omicron-fueled Covid wave, also reported 80 new deaths, the highest daily fatalities since Nov. 5, official data showed.

Thailand is weighing easier entry rules for tourists as countries from Australia to the Philippines and Indonesia join nations opening up borders after more than two years. Prayuth’s government is counting on the return of tourists in large numbers to sustain a nascent economic revival.

