(Bloomberg) -- The Thai economy grew at a slower pace than economists estimated last quarter as the fastest inflation in 14 years probably weighed on sentiment, offsetting gains from the return of foreign tourists.

Gross domestic product rose 2.5% in April-June from a year ago, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday. That was below the median estimate for a 3.1% expansion in a Bloomberg survey.

That pace puts Thailand on course for the slowest expansion in the Southeast Asian region this year. Still, the government’s forecast for foreign visitor arrivals to return to 30 million levels next year from about 10 million this year bodes well for the economy, where tourism accounts for more than 10% of GDP.

A slower pace of monetary tightening by the Bank of Thailand should also help, as it allows the central bank room to fight inflation without thwarting the post-pandemic recovery.

