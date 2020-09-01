(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s finance minister submitted his resignation less than a month after he took office, injecting more uncertainty into an economy already reeling from its worst crisis in decades.

The resignation of Predee Daochai, a former co-president of Kasikornbank Pcl, will be effective from Sept. 2, according to a Royal Gazette announcement on Tuesday. Predee, 61, was named as the new finance minister on Aug. 6 and joined Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s Cabinet on Aug. 12.

The government didn’t give a reason for Predee’s resignation, but Thai-language newspaper Khaosod reported earlier that he was quitting for health reasons, citing an unidentified government official.

The economy is on track for its worst contraction on record, with the Finance Ministry predicting an 8.5% decline this year as the nation’s key growth drivers of tourism and trade slump. Prayuth made several changes to his economic team last month to help shape the government’s response to the economic crisis.

The central bank is also facing a shake-up. Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput will take office as governor to replace Veerathai Santiprabhob when he leaves at the end of his term this month.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.