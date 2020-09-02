(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

The former official consort of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was stripped of her title in October, has been reinstated as the Royal Noble Consort, according to a Royal Gazette statement.

All of Sineenat Bilaskalayani’s military ranking and royal decorations will also be reinstated, according to the statement dated Saturday but put into wider circulation on Tuesday. She’s “not dishonored,” and should be treated as though her title was never taken away, it said.

Sineenat, 35, was the first person to hold the title of royal consort in almost a century. Vajiralongkorn, 68, designated her as such in July, three months after he announced his fourth wife, Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, 42, as Thailand’s queen.

