(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his cabinet were sworn into office on Tuesday, nearly four months after a general election, with the new government set to unveil measures to tackle the high cost of living and near-record household debt.

The prime minister and 33 ministers took the oath of allegiance before King Maha Vajiralongkorn at a traditional ceremony at the royal palace in Bangkok. Srettha will now present a policy-priority statement at a joint session of parliament on Sept. 11 to be followed by the first working cabinet meeting a day later that may decide on slashing diesel and electricity prices to provide relief to consumers.

The swearing-in draws curtains on a post-election political stalemate that stemmed from a fractured result, causing a partial policy paralysis and exodus of foreign funds. Srettha’s coalition government faces the task of jump-starting Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy amid rising interest rates and a slowdown in exports.

The immediate tasks awaiting Srettha, who also oversees the finance ministry, include the finalization of the state budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1. The government has already announced plans to cut energy prices and city-train fares and temporarily suspend debt repayment by farmers as part of a raft of measures to ease the cost of living and boost investment in the $500 billion economy.

Srettha’s Pheu Thai Party, which leads the 11-party coalition, has pledged to press ahead with a $16 billion cash handout plan for about 55 million Thais aged 16 years and above. The so-called digital wallet plan is meant to stimulate consumption and investment, according to the prime minister.

The digital wallet program will be unveiled within the first quarter and it will be a one-time payment to fire-up the economy, Srettha told reporters Tuesday. A meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday will discuss the government’s policy framework, he said.

Thailand’s economic recovery could be constrained by a global slowdown, while the new coalition government’s economic stimulus policies could lead to higher government debt, Fitch Ratings analysts said at a conference in Bangkok Tuesday. Fiscal consolidation is likely to be restrained by campaign pledges to raise social spending though it would support growth in the short term, the company said in a statement.

The central bank will lower its 2023 forecast for gross domestic expansion of 3.6% later this month due to weak exports and slower-than-expected tourism revenue, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said.

Srettha was elected prime minister last month after Pheu Thai reached an agreement with with military-backed and pro-royalist parties that swung the support of the influential Senate for the former property tycoon. The deal also saw Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of Pheu Thai, return from a 15-year self-exile and receive a partial royal pardon.

While the upstart Move Forward Party won the most seats and popular votes in the May election, its leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid to take power as the head of a coalition of pro-democracy parties was thwarted by the Senate. The senate and pro-establishment parties opposed Move Forward’s plan to amend the controversial royal insults law.

