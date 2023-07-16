(Bloomberg) -- Pita Limjaroenrat, whose political party won the most seats in Thailand’s general election, should get more chances to secure enough votes from lawmakers and become prime minister, according to an opinion poll.

He was backed by more than 60% of the 1,310 participants nationwide in the July 11-12 survey by the National Institute of Development Administration to be given additional opportunities. About 43.2% in the NIDA poll said coalition parties should continue to nominate Pita until he gets the top job, while 20.7% said he should be proposed as the top candidate one or two more times.

Pita is the sole candidate put forth by the election’s coalition winners to become prime minister. Yet, the 42-year-old leader of Move Forward Party had been thwarted by conservative parties and the military-appointed Senate in his first attempt July 13 to assume the position.

He posted a video message on Saturday, showing his willingness to step aside and let his coalition partner Pheu Thai Party form the next government, should he fail in attempts to secure the top political office. Parliament will meet again on July 19 to elect a new leader.

According to the poll, Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra has the highest chance to become the next prime minister if Pita fails again to secure enough support. Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, had the nod from 38.6% of survey participants. Srettha Thavisin, another of Pheu Thai’s premier candidates, was second with 35%.

Thursday’s vote undermined the popular choice of the people, who handed an overwhelming victory to pro-democracy parties in the May election. While Pita’s Move Forward and seven of its allies held 312 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives, they were outnumbered in the joint parliament sitting that included members of the Senate.

