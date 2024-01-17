(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s planned $14 billion cash-handout program isn’t likely to meet the prime minister’s May target, as the economic stimulus faces objections from several state agencies.

The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission opposes the so-called digital wallet program, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said Wednesday, without citing specific concerns. The plan was a centerpiece of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s election campaign that enabled his Pheu Thai Party to form a ruling coalition late last year.

The plan initially called for 10,000 baht ($281.37) to be wired to about 55 million Thai adults. Due to budget concerns, including from central bankers and opposition parties, the program was scaled back to about 50 million people by excluding some high-income earners.

“As of today, it looks like we can’t make it in time for May,” Julapun told reporters at the Thai parliament. “We are still committed to implement this project despite the delay.”

Southeast Asian’s second-largest economy has posted average annual growth of about 1.9% over the past decade, trailing most regional peers. The current administration, which took office in the second half of 2023, has sought to boost consumer spending while also lobbying for lower interest rates.

“When we say the nation is in crisis, it’s not only low growth but also people who are suffering out there,” the deputy finance minister said. While the administration remains committed to the digital-wallet program, it will seek input from state agencies and other parties who oppose the project, Julapun said.

The Council of State, which advises the administration on legal matters, earlier said the government has the authority to introduce a bill to finance the handouts. The concept of adding to the government’s debt load triggered a backlash from opposition parties, some former central bankers and economists on concerns about the fiscal deficit and inflation.

The prime minister has prodded the central bank to cut interest rates, citing recent negative-inflation readings. He said small businesses and low-income earners need more help. Sretta met last week with Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, who will lead a policy-rate meeting on Feb. 7.

