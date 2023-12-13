(Bloomberg) -- Four more Thai restaurants won the Michelin star rating, adding to a growing roster of eateries with the coveted recognition as a generation of young and passionate chefs help burnish the Southeast Asian nation’s gastronomic appeal.

While two fine-dining restaurants were upgraded to two-stars ranking, four new eateries earned the entry-level one star rating, Michelin said in a statement on Wednesday. While a French restaurant was awarded a “Green Star” tag for its sustainable approach, no Thai restaurant managed to win the most-coveted three stars so far.

The 2024 edition of the Thailand Michelin Guide took the total number of star-rated restaurants to 39. The company also added 28 new eateries to its Bib Gourmand list.

Thailand’s culinary attractions combine its pricey fine-dining restaurants and diverse street foods, helping draw millions of tourists annually. Nine Bangkok restaurants appeared on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list this year —compared to seven for Tokyo and five for regional finance capital Hong Kong.

Baan Tepa, contemporary Thai restaurant helmed by Chudaree Debhakam, and Gaa, an Indian restaurant run by Garima Arora that combines old-school cooking with modern techniques and presentation, were upgraded to the two-star category.

The new winners of one-star rating included Inddee, a restaurant that serves cuisines from different regions of India with its set-menu using the charcoal grill, and Nawa, a Thai contemporary restaurant that dishes out central Thai cuisine and a seasonal tasting menu of finger food and small bites.

“Our inspectors have experienced the true diversity that Thailand has to offer, from modern restaurants pushing culinary boundaries to simple street food stalls – continuously reinforcing Thailand’s rich gastronomic culture and heritage,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a statement.

Michelin said a new breed of modern Thai restaurants, helmed by a new generation of young and passionate chefs, are pushing the boundaries of modern cooking. In addition, there has been a growth of reservation only, counter dining operations – serving modern and innovative tasting menus, it said.

Thailand’s culinary scene has also become remarkable for its growing number of female chefs and entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry, according to Michelin. Baan Tepa’s Chudaree was also chosen for the Michelin Young Chef Award that recognizes “exceptional talent and great potential,” it said.

