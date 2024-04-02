(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Senate sent a same-sex marriage bill previously cleared by the lower house to a panel for further scrutiny, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to become the region’s first to guarantee equal rights for gay and lesbian couples.

The bill cleared the first reading at a Senate sitting on Tuesday with 147 out of 158 members voting in support of the so-called marriage equality bill, technically an amendment to the country’s Civil and Commercial Code. The upper house then set up a 27-member committee that includes senators, civil society and ministers to review the bill. Senators are expected to vote on the bill again in July, when the parliament reconvenes following a recess that begins next week.

The Senate’s support for the landmark legislation is seen more as procedural as it cannot outright kill a bill that’s been approved by the lower house. If the Senate rejects the bill, the lower house may call a new round of vote to pass it without requiring the Senate’s approval. The legislation will come into force 120 days after it’s published in the Royal Gazette following parliament approvals and royal endorsement.

Thailand is set to join Taiwan and Nepal, becoming the third place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s administration has made it a signature issue, and advocates say it will also boost Thailand’s reputation as an LGBTQ-friendly tourist destination.

The bill recognizes marriage registrations of same-sex partners aged 18 and above, along with their rights to inheritance, tax allowances and child adoption, among others. Gender-neutral terms will now be codified, with marriages defined as between “two individuals” instead of “a man and a woman,” and their legal status changed from “husband and wife” to “spouses.”

The landmark legislation is the furthest Thailand has ever come to guarantee equal marital rights. In the past decade, it had attempted to formalize civil partnerships, which would grant some rights to same-sex couples but stopped short of recognizing their marriage. The latest civil union bill failed to be passed by lawmakers before a general election last year.

