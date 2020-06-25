Thailand Set to Extend State of Emergency to Keep Virus in Check

Thailand is set to extend its state of emergency for a third time to help manage the reopening of schools as well as high-risk businesses, such as nightclubs, following a decline in novel coronavirus infections.

The National Security Council will recommend an extension to the end of July, its Secretary-General Somsak Rungsita told reporters on Thursday in Bangkok. The emergency has been in place since late March.

Thailand has scrapped most of its lockdown to restart the economy, which faces a deep contraction this year. Its borders are still restricted but some foreign nationals with work permits or business needs may be allowed to enter the country next month.

Thai officials haven’t detected any local virus transmission for 31 days. Only a handful of cases have emerged recently in Thais returning from abroad and held in state quarantine.

The Cabinet is due to consider the extension of the emergency at its meeting next week.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.