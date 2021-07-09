(Bloomberg) -- Thailand announced a set of tighter virus containment measures, including a ban on gatherings of more than five people, closing of spas and beauty clinics and reducing the operational hours for some businesses to quell a worsening Covid outbreak in its capital and nearby provinces.

The measures, which also include a night curfew between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. and some curbs on domestic travel, will take effect from Saturday in the Bangkok metropolitan area and four southern provinces with a high number of infections, according to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The new restrictions will last for at least two weeks.

The move to tighten restrictions follows a relentless surge in infections and hospitalizations that have stretched the nation’s health care system, especially in the virus epicenter Bangkok. The government earlier resisted a lockdown to avoid hurting the economy and targeted its curbs on construction-worker camps and night-entertainment venues, where large clusters of infections have been reported.

The new measures were approved by the nation’s coronavirus task force, led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha.

Thailand has seen a more than 10-fold surge in infections since early April and reported 9,276 new cases on Friday, the second highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. Authorities also reported 72 new fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,534.

