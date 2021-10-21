(Bloomberg) -- Vaccinated travelers from the U.S., U.K. and most of Europe will soon be able to enter Thailand without quarantining, in a further boost to the tourism-dependant economy.

They are among 46 countries, also including China, Australia and Singapore, to be added to the quarantine-free travel list from Nov. 1, the government said late Thursday. The night-time curfew in 17 provinces, including the capital Bangkok and tropical-island resort Phuket, will also be lifted from Oct. 31.

A decline in active cases and increase in vaccinations over the past several weeks has allowed the government to gradually relax restrictions for businesses to reopen and travel to resume, which are part of its “living with Covid” strategy that recognizes the endemic nature of the virus.

The move follows the approval of quarantine-free entry for visitors from five countries last week. Among other places added to the list Thursday were Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the majority of countries in the European Union.

