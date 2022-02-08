(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank will likely keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday to support a nascent economic recovery even after inflation breached the central bank’s target range for the first time in nine months.

All 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Bank of Thailand to keep the policy rate at a record-low 0.5% for a 14th straight meeting. Most economists expect the central bank will start raising rates only in the second half of 2023.

Inflation has emerged as a new risk for Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, which has seen its crucial tourism sector decimated in the pandemic. Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said last month the recovery likely will be tenuous and uneven this year, and in December the central bank cut its growth forecast for 2022 to 3.4%, the weakest in the region.

“Thailand’s economic recovery remains fragile, as purchasing power and the labor market are weak because of the lingering impact from many rounds of the pandemic,” said Nattaporn Triratanasirikul, an economist at Kasikornbank Pcl’s research unit. “Accommodative fiscal and monetary policies remain necessary to support the economy.”

Inflation Rising

A net oil importer, Thailand has seen inflation creep up in recent months amid surging prices of oil and fresh food. The consumer price index rose 3.23% in January, the fastest pace since last April and above the 1%-3% target. The central bank has said it isn’t alarmed by the speed of domestic price gains, and kept its average CPI forecast for the year at 1.7%.

Still, the BOT will find it more challenging to keep policy accommodative going forward if inflation accelerates and other central banks start tightening in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“As inflation picks up from the previous year and real rates turn more negative relative to other markets where most central banks will be hiking, it will be difficult for the BOT to continue maintaining its already very low rate,” said Ju Ye Lee, a Singapore-based economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research. She expects the central bank to start raising rates as early as the third quarter of this year.

