1h ago
Thailand to Lower Covid-19 to Same Disease Category as Influenza
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Thailand will downgrade Covid-19 from a “dangerous” communicable disease to one that “needs monitoring” starting from October, as the country’s virus situation has started to stabilize, according to the Ministry of Public Health.
The move, which will remove Covid-19 from the same category as plague and smallpox to the same level as influenza and dengue, is to reflect the reality of the situation in Thailand, said Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The move reflects Thailand’s health-system readiness, availability of treatments and “appropriate self-protection behavior” of people around the country, Anutin said in a statement. Thailand will also adjust the country’s post-pandemic management plan to allow private hospitals to start directly procuring antiviral drugs “soon,” rather than going through government channels, he said.
Authorities said last week that Thailand should start seeing a decline in severe Covid-19 cases and deaths by mid-August. Thailand on July 1 lifted virtually all travel restrictions and an outdoor mask mandate.
READ: Thai Foreign-Labor Rules Eased as 500,000 Jobs Need Filling
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
2:06
Amazon to buy Roomba-maker IRobot for US$1.65B
-
10:18
BCE CEO sees Q3 boost from Rogers customers jumping ship
-
2:49
Were you affected by recent job cuts in the tech sector? We want to hear from you
-
6:07
'Wait and see': Toronto, Vancouver home sales plummet as buyers hang around
-
4:45
$40M Quebec mansion hits market as luxury home sales brush off higher rates
-
4:15
Cheap date? Finding 'the one' on a budget when everything costs more