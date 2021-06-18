6h ago
Thailand to Waive Quarantine For Vaccinated Tourists in Phuket
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.
Thailand has finalized its plan to reopen Phuket on July 1, the so-called Phuket Sandbox, which will allow fully vaccinated tourists to visit the island without having to quarantine.
It’s the first time in more than a year that foreign visitors would be able to travel to Thailand’s most-famous resort-destination without being subjected to 14 days of hotel isolation, provided they are inoculated against Covid-19 and aren’t coming from what the government deemed “high-risk” nations.
Tourism-reliant Thailand is gearing up for a nationwide reopening as early as October to revive its economy, and is using Phuket as a pilot project while the rest of the country accelerates inoculations. The vaccination rate for Phuket residents is currently about 60%, compared to only about 5% nationwide; the government’s goal is 70% on the island before the reopening.
There were few visitors to Thailand last year, and a special visa program initiated ahead of the peak season over the Northern Hemisphere winter did little to boost numbers. In the year before the pandemic, international arrivals averaged more than 3 million per month and the tourism industry contributed about a fifth of gross domestic product.
The Phuket Sandbox is expected to get the Cabinet’s rubber stamp on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha planning a visit next week. Prayuth said this week that Thailand “must be ready to live with some risk” and “let people go back to being able to earn a living.”
Key details for the plan:
- Eligible visitors for the quarantine waiver include those who have been fully vaccinated and are traveling from Thailand’s lists of low- and medium-risk countries, which will be determined by the Health Ministry
- Foreign tourists can stay on the island for any length of time that their visa permits before departing
- But they must stay on the island for at least 14 days before traveling to other regions in Thailand
- The reopening will be canceled or halted if any of the following happens:
- New infections in Phuket reach 90 cases per week; the island reported 13 cases during June 11-17
- Infections are found in all three districts and more than six sub-districts on the island
- More than three clusters of infections have been detected
- Hospitalization rate reaches 80% of the island’s capacity
- New variants spread to an uncontrollable level
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.