(Bloomberg) -- Thailand unexpectedly delayed until Monday the announcement of provisional results from the first general election since a military coup in 2014.

The tally, which was expected late Sunday, will instead be released on Monday at 10 a.m., according to a briefing by Election Commission Chairman Itthiporn Boonprakong in Bangkok.

The agency’s Facebook page showed that more than 90 percent of the votes had been counted. Itthiporn said the scheduled briefing tomorrow will provide a tally with 95 percent counted.

