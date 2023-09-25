(Bloomberg) -- Thailand welcomed the first batch of Chinese visitors under a temporary visa-waiver program as the Southeast Asian nation turns to tourism to propel its sluggish economy.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol were among the officials present at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport to receive more than 300 tourists who arrived from Shanghai. The holidaymakers were welcomed by dancers dressed in traditional costumes and drummers, and handed garlands and Thai souvenirs.

Srettha’s administration, which took power earlier this month, cleared visa exemptions for Chinese and Kazakh travelers for a five-month period as a way to lure more travelers during the busy holiday season. Tourists from the two countries can enter Thailand without a visa until Feb. 29 and can stay for a maximum of 30 days at a time.

“We are confident the visa-free policy will help boost the economy,” Srettha said Monday, adding that the country will ensure safety of foreign visitors throughout their stay.

The visa waiver is set to accelerate the return of Chinese — the largest group of visitors to the country before the pandemic. They faced a costly and cumbersome visa-application process post-pandemic, which officials cited as a major reason for their lower arrival numbers after Covid curbs ended.

Chinese tourist arrivals are forecast at 589,993 in October, 61% more than 365,980 expected this month, as airlines increase the number of flights, according to the Airports of Thailand. Chinese arrivals have totaled 2.3 million so far this year, trailing the government’s full-year target of 5 million to 7 million, official data show.

Thailand has welcomed 19 million foreign tourists this year, about half of the pre-pandemic record of 40 million, according to the tourism ministry. The government expects full-year tourist arrivals between 25 million to 30 million, who will generate 1.5 trillion baht ($42 billion) in revenue.

