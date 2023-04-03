(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s biggest political party pledged to rewrite the nation’s military-drafted constitution if it wins the election next month, as the poll process got underway on Monday with candidate registrations.

Pheu Thai Party, linked to ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, said it will hold a vote to elect members of a new constitution drafting committee and a subsequent referendum on the new charter. The promise of a new constitution is part of the party’s six-point road map to restore “democracy” that was unveiled over the weekend.

The party, which is leading in pre-poll opinion surveys, will also propose an anti-coup bill alongside the charter process. To reform the military, the party said it will abolish conscription and make services voluntary as a first step to keeping the army out of politics and ending the cycle of coups.

Thailand is counting down to the May 14 general election that’s shaping up to be a battle between opposition parties led by Pheu Thai and the conservative parties led by the 2014 coup-makers.

Although pre-election surveys project opposition parties holding an edge, the rules are stacked in favor of military-backed groups. That’s because the 2017 constitution gives the 250-member Senate, comprising mostly of establishment allies, the power to vote alongside the lower house until 2024 to pick the next prime minister.

Politicians from various parties rushed to registration centers on Monday to contest the 400 constituency seats to the lower house. Registration for the remaining 100 party seats and each party’s prime minister candidates will open on Tuesday.

Pheu Thai, which is bidding to win more than 300 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives, enjoys nearly 50% approval rating in recent opinion polls. Thaksin-linked parties have won the most seats in every election since 2001, only to be unseated from government by the army or the courts. The party is rooted in poor, rural regions in the north and northeast and has long riled Thailand’s urban establishment and royalist elite.

More than 52 million voters will elect lower house members in a return to the two-ballot system that will see 100 seats being alloted based on the proportion of votes that each party receives.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.