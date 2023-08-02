(Bloomberg) -- Pheu Thai, a party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, said it will form a new coalition with possible backing of conservative parties to end a political stalemate that has gripped the country since the May election.

It will seek to form a government without Move Forward, effectively disbanding an eight-party, pro-democracy coalition under Pita Limjaroenrat, according to Pheu Thai’s leader Cholnan Srikaew. The new Pheu Thai-led coalition will nominate property tycoon Srettha Thavisin for the prime minister’s post.

Pheu Thai is pursuing a new alliance as Thailand’s military-appointed Senate and conservative parties declined to support a coalition that included Move Forward. Pita’s bid to secure parliamentary endorsement was twice blocked by pro-establishment lawmakers who are opposed to his party’s pledge to amend the royal insult law.

The implosion of the coalition means Move Forward will now sit in the opposition, Cholnan said, adding Pheu Thai will announce details of the make-up of the new bloc on Thursday.

Move Forward didn’t immediately respond to Pheu Thai’s plan to end the coalition that was conveyed to party leaders at a meeting earlier on Wednesday.

