1h ago
Thaksin-Linked Thai Party Plans New Bloc to Form Government
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pheu Thai, a party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, said it will form a new coalition with possible backing of conservative parties to end a political stalemate that has gripped the country since the May election.
It will seek to form a government without Move Forward, effectively disbanding an eight-party, pro-democracy coalition under Pita Limjaroenrat, according to Pheu Thai’s leader Cholnan Srikaew. The new Pheu Thai-led coalition will nominate property tycoon Srettha Thavisin for the prime minister’s post.
Pheu Thai is pursuing a new alliance as Thailand’s military-appointed Senate and conservative parties declined to support a coalition that included Move Forward. Pita’s bid to secure parliamentary endorsement was twice blocked by pro-establishment lawmakers who are opposed to his party’s pledge to amend the royal insult law.
How Thai Law on Royal Insults Caused Political Crisis: QuickTake
The implosion of the coalition means Move Forward will now sit in the opposition, Cholnan said, adding Pheu Thai will announce details of the make-up of the new bloc on Thursday.
Move Forward didn’t immediately respond to Pheu Thai’s plan to end the coalition that was conveyed to party leaders at a meeting earlier on Wednesday.
