(Bloomberg) -- A senior official at the biggest shareholder of Thames Water Utilities Limited stepped down from the board of the struggling company, raising questions about how much longer it can hang on without government help.

Michael McNicholas, a managing director at Canadian pension fund OMERS Infrastructure, quit his role as non-executive director of Thames Water, the company said Thursday in a regulatory filing.

OMERS is the biggest investor in Thames’s parent company, Kemble Water Holdings Ltd, which in March announced that it would no longer be providing any equity to the UK’s largest water utility. Kemble has since defaulted on its debt and is in talks with creditors over the future of the company.

Thames’s chief executive Chris Weston has suggested that shareholders could still decide to inject equity after June 12, when the regulator Ofwat announces its draft decision on the company’s next five year business plan. He’s said Thames is a long way off from being brought into special administration by the government.

But the decision by McNicholas today to step down suggests that existing shareholders of Thames Water are unwilling to put in new investment, regardless of Ofwat’s ruling next month, according to one bondholder of both Thames and Kemble, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is private.

That therefore makes it more likely the government will have to take Thames Water over under a special administration regime and find new investors, the person said. A spokeswoman for Thames Water declined to comment.

Thames Water’s finance needs keep growing even as its crisis deepens. It recently said it will need to spend £1.1 billion ($1.4 billion) more than previously thought to fix chronic leaks and sewage spills, despite not having the backing of its shareholders for new equity.

