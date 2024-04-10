(Bloomberg) -- A key creditor to Thames Water has warned that the UK risks deterring investment from its other infrastructure assets if it takes over the firm and imposes losses on bondholders.

Any outcome that reflects short-term political sentiment and undermines investor expectations about regulated firms “could unfortunately risk contagion to other infrastructure assets that are funded against similar regulation,”Shalin Shah, a senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management, said in an interview. Ultimately, this would end up raising costs for consumers, he said.

Data compiled by Bloomberg show the British money manager is a major holder of bonds of Thames Water’s operating company and parent firm Kemble Water Holdings Ltd, which defaulted on about £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion) of debt last week.

Kemble’s default followed a standoff between Thames shareholders and industry regulator Ofwat, which announced last month that it won’t support the utility company’s next five-year plan. The plan envisioned raising bills 40% to cover the cost of infrastructure improvements and rising debt obligations. In response, shareholders said they won’t inject any more capital into the business.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is resisting pressure to bring the company, which supplies water to one-quarter of England including London, into special administration. But creditors are concerned the move is becoming more likely and could force losses on holders of Thames’s £16 billion ($20 billion) of debt. A group of Thames bondholders has already hired advisers ahead of potential restructuring talks.

Thames Water declined to comment on Shah’s warning.

Thames Water was identified by regulator Ofwat in December as one of Britain’s most indebted water utilities. But the country’s other water utilities are also shouldering high debt loads and risk premiums on some of their bonds have increased in recent weeks.

Shah says the government risks falling foul of investors at a time when its infrastructure desperately needs investment and backing.

“Political risks remain heightened around the balance between maintaining affordability on customer bills and allowing higher returns that unlock much needed investment in the sector,” Shah said.

