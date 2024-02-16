(Bloomberg) -- City veteran Adrian Montague stepped down from running the parent company of Thames Water as the troubled utility faces questions over why it paid a £37.5 million ($47.2 million) dividend to shareholders in October.

Montague was appointed chairman of both Thames and Kemble Water Holdings Limited in June to sort out the utility’s finances two days after the abrupt resignation of former chief executive Sarah Bentley.

Thames, which supplies water to millions of customers across London and the south east of England, almost buckled under its £14 million debt pile at the time and officials mulled taking it into special administration.

In a statement issued by Thames Water, the company said, “Sir Adrian believes the time is right solely to focus on fully supporting the Board and Executive Team of Thames Water Utilities Ltd on delivering the refocused turnaround plan in order to better meet our customers’ needs.”

Regulators had raised concerns that the board of Kemble and Thames were not sufficiently independent from each other, particularly with Montague as the chair of both companies, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The decision comes as industry regulator Ofwat is investigating why Thames Water continued to pay dividends to Kemble in October, despite new rules introduced a year ago that ban investors from extracting wealth out of heavily indebted companies if they are performing poorly.

Thames has argued that the dividend was justified because it was used to service group debt obligations.

A spokesperson said no distributions have been made to external shareholders of the group since 2017 to prioritize investment in improving customer service and environmental protection. The company assumes no external dividends to shareholders until at least 2030, they added.

Ofwat’s decison on the dividend could have major implications for the future of the utility. Montague told parliament in December that Kemble’s solvency “is dependent on these payments,” and that if they’re not allowed, shareholders would halt their investments in Thames Water.

