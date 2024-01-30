(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water debt holders are fretting that changes to UK insolvency rules for the industry might leave them with losses if the troubled company goes bankrupt.

They’ve been seeking legal advice on how Thames Water — which has a complex debt structure — would be affected by proposed special administration rules, investors and lawyers told Bloomberg News on condition of anonymity.

Concern focuses on parent Kemble Water Holdings Ltd., which may run out of money by April, auditors have said. Kemble has a £190 million ($241 million) loan due then, and it’s not clear how it’ll pay. Auditors also warned Kemble may breach a covenant on a £200 million loan March 31 and technically be in default.

Subsidiary Thames Water (Kemble) Finance Plc saw its bonds tumble to 40 pence on the pound after the rules were announced, down 20% in two weeks.

Thames, the UK’s largest water and sewage utility, provides water to millions of households in London and surrounding areas. It sits within a regulated ringfence, unlike Kemble, and is seen by the government as too big to fail.

The company and its peers have faced soaring debt costs as interest rates have surged. At the same time, Thames has come under intense public pressure to improve ailing infrastructure and to stop polluting waterways. The regulator, Ofwat, has said the utility remains at risk of a temporary nationalization.

Read More: Thames Water Nationalization Risk Remains, Regulator Says

This month, the government proposed changing the rules for dealing with water firms that can’t pay their debts. The move would give the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs new powers to enforce special administration, transferring all or part of a failing business to a subsidiary of the parent.

That’s intensified jitters around the company, Creditsights analysts Andrew Moulder and Helen Rodriguez said in a note. “The change would allow a ‘hive down’ of Thames Water’s assets into a wholly owned subsidiary, which could strand bondholders further up the company structure.”

No Quick Fix

A senior industry source said it’s not clear what the government is trying to achieve with the changes. They added that there would be no quick fix in any special administration scenario and that the taxpayer would be at risk of having to find the billions needed to fund the company’s continuing operations.

A spokeswoman for Thames Water declined to comment on the change of rules, saying it was an industrywide issue. Thames “is in a solid financial position and has supportive shareholders,” she said. Kemble declined to comment.

Thames Water’s owners have been criticized for its complex structure, whereby many of the company’s operating assets sit within one entity, while it has issued debt through a number of others, such as Kemble Finance.

Ramping up the pressure further, Ofwat is investigating whether Thames broke rules by paying a £37.5 million dividend up the corporate chain. The watchdog may issue a fine if it finds a breach, and stop any further such payments.

That would be a major issue for Kemble, according to Adrian Montague, chairman of both Thames and Kemble. He told parliament last month that Kemble’s solvency “is dependent on these payments,” and that if they’re not allowed, shareholders would halt their investments in Thames Water.

Turnaround Plan

The turnaround plan at Thames, which almost buckled under its debts in 2023, depends on getting backing from shareholders for a £2.5 billion investment program for the five years to 2030. They’re awaiting a positive signal from the regulator that the business plan is credible, and that’s unlikely to come until later this year.

“There is currently limited visibility on regulatory development and further shareholder support in the next five-year price-control period,” Fitch Ratings said in a note. A strong operational turnaround would be needed to improve profitability and the prospects for future dividend distributions, Fitch said.

Read More: Thames Water Reshuffles Debt as It Seeks Time to Sort Finances

Some investors are concerned that issues at Kemble Water may impact Thames Water, which last week raised £850 million in new bonds due in seven and 20 years, pulling in more than £3.3 billion of investor orders.

“The law change looks to be protecting the government and making equity investment more attractive without actually increasing the allowed return, but shifting these risks to creditors,” said Paul Vickars, a senior credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

--With assistance from Priscila Azevedo Rocha and Philip Aldrick.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.