(Bloomberg) -- Creditors of Thames Water Utilities have started to organize ahead of potential restructuring talks after its parent firm defaulted on its debts.

Lenders and bondholders to its operating companies, a ring-fenced group previously seen as insulated from the parent’s troubles, have begun coordinating ahead of potential debt talks with the firm, said people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity. Thames Water declined to comment.

Forming groups would streamline talks and potentially give creditors more clout in dictating terms. The move follows Kemble Water Finance Limited defaulting on about £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion) of debt after failing to make an interest payment, the latest escalation in a crisis at the UK’s largest water utility.

While tight legal and regulatory frameworks mean Thames Water should be able to operate on its own even though its parent has defaulted, investors want to protect themselves in case the restructuring might spread to the rest of the group, the people said.

“Whilst there are regulatory protections in place which will shield the operating company from most of the impact, it is a further distraction for Thames Water’s management making it harder to steady the ship — this is particularly true if bondholders are able to exercise step-in rights,” said Colm Gibson, managing director at Berkeley Research Group.

Thames Water has £15.6 billion of net debt at the operating company level, including almost £11 billion of bonds and about £1.5 billion of bank loans. This week, the bonds took a hit following uncertainty at the Kemble level.

Facing Haircut

Funds run by BlackRock Inc., Invesco Ltd., Royal London Asset Management and Fidelity International are among the biggest holders of bonds issued by Thames Water’s operating companies. This excludes exchange-traded funds and doesn’t capture the entire outstanding amount of bonds.

Holders of so-called Class A bonds by Thames Water face a haircut of at least 20% in a potential debt restructuring, to bring gearing down toward levels required by the UK’s regulator, according to Paul Vickars, senior credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Thames Water’s 4.375% bonds issued in January and due in 2031 are now quoted at 88 pence on the pound.

“This is clearly an ugly situation for bondholders and it seems it will only get worse,” said Andrew Lee, a distressed debt analyst at KNG Securities. “Thames Water’s such a political football, especially in an election year, which creates a huge amount of uncertainty over how the situation will progress over the coming months.”

Read more: Sunak Presses Thames Water to Clean Up Own Financial Mess

Indicative prices on these bonds started falling in recent days as traders accounted for a higher probability of losses on the more senior part of the capital structure after rating companies downgraded Thames Water. As portfolio managers typically have to mark holdings in public debt using secondary market levels, this can impact performance even before any losses are crystallized through a sale or restructuring.

Spokespeople at BlackRock, Invesco, Royal London, Vanguard and Schroders Plc declined to comment on their holdings. Bloomberg News has reached out to M&G Plc, abrdn plc and Fidelity International for comment.

To be sure, the Thames Water operating company bonds amount for a small fraction of each fund’s assets. Still, these bonds could become undesirable among fund managers who value stability as much as they value yield.

As the bond prices drop, the players involved in the group’s capital structure might also change. Opportunistic funds are starting to take a look at the Thames Water operating company bonds and are searching for a potential entry point.

“Whatever ultimately happens, there is likely to be significant volatility ahead, and we believe there are easier ways to get this type of yield,” CreditSights analysts Andrew Moulder and Helen Rodriguez wrote in a note to clients.

--With assistance from Jessica Shankleman.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.