(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water and a financing arm of its parent company had their ratings cut by Moody’s Ratings after the ailing utility was denied an injection of rescue capital from shareholders of its owner.

Thames Water (Kemble) Finance Plc had its backed senior secured debt rating cut to Ca from B3, Moody’s said in a report Wednesday. The outlook was kept at negative. At the same time, Moody’s also lowered the corporate family rating of Thames Water Utilities Ltd. to Baa3 from Baa2, putting it one step above junk while changing the outlook to negative from stable.

Thames Water is the worst performer among England and Wales’s water and sewage companies and desperately needs cash to improve pipes so it can meet government targets on leaks, pollution and customer service. Shareholders refused last week to inject £500 million ($633 million) into the company, leaving a yawning gap in its finances and raising the prospect that officials would start special administration proceedings, a form of temporary nationalization.

Moody’s also highlighted that Kemble Water Finance said that, absent new shareholder equity, it would stop interest payments and is at risk of being unable to repay £190 million of debt due April 30.

The Thames Water (Kemble) Finance Plc downgrade “reflects the heightened risk of a near-term payment default as well as potentially high loss for creditors as a consequence,” analysts Stefanie Voelz and Paul Marty wrote in the report.

