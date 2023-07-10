(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s biggest and most troubled water supplier came closer to avoiding a temporary takeover by the government after investors agreed to pump in £750 million of funding. It’s part of Thames Water’s turnaround plan and the largest equity support package ever seen in the UK water sector. Among other corporate highlights this morning, BT confirmed its chief executive’s plan to resign at some point over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, in Westminster, Rishi Sunak meets US President Joe Biden, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt prepares to deliver a long-awaited speech on new capital market rules.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

BT Group Plc: The telecoms firm has been conducting a formal succession process after Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen informed the board of his intention to step down from the role at an “appropriate moment” over the next 12 months, the company said, confirming a Sky News report over the weekend.

BT expects to update the market on progress over the course of the summer

The carrier is also intensifying work with advisers from Robey Warshaw and Goldman Sachs on a potential takeover defense in recent months following growing rumors that shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG was preparing an approach, the Telegraph newspaper reported separately on Sunday

Thames Water Limited: Investors of the UK’s largest water supplier agreed to put in an extra £750 million of equity funding over a five-year period to help stave off a temporary takeover by the government.

The company has scheduled a call with investors at 2pm today to further elaborate on the turnaround plan

Separately, Thames Water reported an adjusted revenue of £2.18 billion in the full-year to March 31, citing “extremely challenging” conditions, including record temperatures and high inflation

Plus 500 Ltd.: The trading platform saw its first-half revenue rise 15% year-on-year, calling it a “strong performance” benefited by operations in the US.

It expects full-year revenue and Ebitda in line with current market expectations

GSK Plc: The pharmaceutical firm’s Arexvy vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was cleared by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for use in adults 60 years of age and older.

It is the first time an RSV vaccine for older adults has been authorised for use in Great Britain by the MHRA

Unite Group Plc: The property investment company is more optimistic about the rental growth, as 98% of rooms are now sold for the 2023/24 academic year, up from 91% in 2022/23.

In Westminster

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will use his Mansion House speech today to lay out new capital market rules as part of the government’s effort to increase the attractiveness of the UK’s financial services sector. The changes will include simplifying prospectuses for companies seeking to sell shares, as well as setting up a new kind of stock exchange that allows private firms to access capital markets without floating, according to a Treasury statement. Hunit is also expected to announce about £50 billion of backing from insurers to invest in startups as part of pension reforms.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak will meet Joe Biden in London before the US president travels to Lithuania for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s summit, which starts Tuesday. The two are set to discuss Ukraine after several allies questioned Biden’s decision to send cluster bombs to support Volodymyr Zelenskiy. That includes many of NATO’s 31 member countries. While the UK adheres to the ban, the US says the bombs are needed because Ukraine’s weapon stocks are dwindling.

In Case You Missed It

The number of job candidates in the UK rose at the fastest pace in 2 1/2 years and wage pressures eased, according to a survey that suggests the red-hot labor market is cooling. The poll of recruiters by KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation found firms scaling back hiring and increasing redundancies in June due to jitters about the economic outlook.

Back to corporate news, organized criminals exploited a flaw in Revolut’s payment systems to steal more than $20 million of the fintech’s money, the Financial Times reported Sunday, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the incident who weren’t identified. The issue arose due to differences between Revolut’s US and European systems that meant some transactions were declined and then erroneously refunded, the newspaper reported.

Looking Ahead

British Land Company Plc updates investors first thing on Tuesday, just weeks after its demotion to the FTSE 250 index. The landlord, whose City of London tenants include UBS Group AG, lost its place in the prestigious blue-chip gauge to IMI Plc. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on the company’s outlook as soaring interest rates roil the UK real estate market.

Also watch out for Galliford Try Holdings Plc, which should shed some light on its performance ahead of full-year earnings scheduled for September.

Tuesday’s batch of UK jobs data will be crucial in determining the Bank of England’s next policy decision in August. The central bank is due to publish the Financial Policy Committee’s view on the stability of the UK financial system in the face of rising interest rates. That’s on Wednesday, the same day stress test results of the UK banking system are expected.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.