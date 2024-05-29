(Bloomberg) -- A lender to Thames Water Ltd has shelved a planned sale of £500 million of the troubled utilities’ loans, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Banks and brokers including Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Seaport Global had gathered interest from investors to buy the loans over the last week, the people said, who asked not to be identified because discussions were private. The identity of the seller has not yet been revealed.

The sale process kicked off earlier this month, with the lender offering prospective buyers £100 million of the company’s bonds — as well as class A and class B bilateral loans made to the operating company, Bloomberg previously reported.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Thames Water declined to comment. Representatives for Goldman Sachs and Seaport didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Thames Water and its creditors had started to discuss next steps about its vast debt load and put together a course of action ahead of a decision from UK water regulator Ofwat on the company’s business plan. Ofwat delayed the ruling, originally scheduled for June, to July 11, until after the UK’s general election, putting the discussions on ice.

