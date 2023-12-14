(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s biggest water and sewage company has named a new chief executive officer in an effort to restore public confidence and drive the company’s financial turnaround.

Thames Water Ltd. appointed Chris Weston its new chief executive officer starting on Jan. 8, according to a company statement on Thursday. He will replace acting co-CEOs Cathryn Ross and Alastair Cochran.

His appointment comes as the company is battling a debt pile that has roiled its finances and is seeking to convince shareholders it has done enough to warrant receiving an additional £750 million ($947 million) in equity to deliver its turnaround plan. The utility has said progress won’t be fast, but its leadership hopes for an early signal of support from industry regulator Ofwat for a five-year investment plan it submitted in October, which proposed spending £18.7 billion to upgrade aging networks and tackle pollution.

Thames Water has been at the center of a crisis that’s roiled the industry this year as calls from the public and politicians to stop releasing sewage into waterways coincided with soaring debt costs. The utility provides water to millions of households in London and surrounding areas, and is regarded as too big to fail.

Earlier this year, former CEO Sarah Bentley abruptly resigned and the government was put on standby to take the business into temporary public ownership amid fears of a financial collapse. Auditors have reported that Thames Water’s parent company, Kemble Water Holdings, may run out of money by April if shareholders don’t inject more equity.

Weston was previously the CEO of Aggreko Plc, and held prior roles at Centrica Plc. “Working with the team I will be focused on delivering the turnaround that the business has outlined and improving performance over the next few years,” Weston said in the statement.

The owners, largely infrastructure funds, provided £500 million of new funding in March and promised £750 million of new equity by the end of 2025, subject to certain conditions. Industry regulator Ofwat has indicated that shareholders will need to provide another £2.5 billion between 2025 and 2030.

