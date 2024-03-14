(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water Ltd.’s investment plans are unacceptable because it’s asking customers to pay for past financial mistakes, according to an influential consumer group.

Europe’s largest water and sewage company is awaiting a decision from industry regulator Ofwat on whether it can increase customer bills by 40% to fund a £18.7 billion ($24 billion) plan to fix its crumbling network. A positive decision is crucial for the embattled utility to get the backing of its shareholders to fund its turnaround plan.

Its parent company Kemble Water last year promised to pump £750 million into Thames by March 2025, pending Ofwat approval of the utility’s investment program. A preliminary decision is expected in June with a final determination in December.

The Consumer Council for Water said Thames’s plan was “unacceptable” because it’s seeking to charge consumers more for future investments than the regulator’s baseline assumptions of the weighted cost of capital. It also warned that Thames’s huge investment program may not be deliverable.

The “plan appears to be dependent on Ofwat allowing it some leeway to accommodate its perilous financial position due to high debt and uncertainty over its future equity funding,” CCW said.

Thames Water has said that it is using different cost of capital and other financing assumptions than Ofwat to ensure that it can meet the regulator’s expectations for financial resilience. It said its calculations are based on robust market evidence.

Thames Water has said that bills will rise by about 40% over the price review period from 2025 to 2030, but CCW said the increase is likely to be 57% when factoring in inflation.

