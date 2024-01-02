(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water lost almost two-thirds of its value last year as the struggling utility group came close to collapsing under the weight of its debts, figures from its second-largest shareholder show.

Church Water Investment, which holds a 20% stake in Thames’ parent company Kemble Water Holdings, wrote down the value of that stake by 62%, according to annual accounts to March 2023. The numbers were released on Saturday.

Church Water is the investment vehicle for the Universities Superannuation Scheme, the UK’s largest private pension fund, which looks after the retirement benefits of Britain’s academics and has £75 billion of assets under management.

The writedown amounted to a loss of £591 million for USS, after it cut the fair value of the asset to £364 million in 2023 from £956 million in 2022. It implies the Thames business — worth almost £5 billion in 2022 — would have been valued at just £1.9 billion at the end of the reporting period.

Thames’ ultimate holding company Kemble is battling for survival amid concerns it will be unable to repay its debts.

Last month, Kemble’s auditor warned of “material uncertainty” about whether the group can continue as a going concern because it may be unable to refinance a £190 million loan in one of several subsidiaries related to Thames Water.

Failure could lead to Kemble’s insolvency and result in the Thames’ operating company, Thames Water Utilities Ltd., being taken under the control of industry regulator Ofwat. Thames provides water services to 16 million people in the south of England.

“Thames Water Utilities Limited is in a solid financial position and has supportive shareholders,” it said. “We submitted our business plan to Ofwat as part of its price review process in October 2023 and will receive a draft determination from Ofwat in May/June 2024 and a final determination in December 2024.”

The scale of the writedown shows how Thames’ financial situation deteriorated early last year.

Just three months earlier, Kemble’s biggest shareholder, Canada’s OMERS pension scheme, had written its holding down by a third in the year to Dec. 2022. USS’s adjustment was twice as big.

Thames has been engulfed by crisis in the past year amid demands from Ofwat that its owners inject billions of pounds more equity to deal with its crushing debt burden.

Shareholders have already injected, or pledged, £1.25 billion to reinforce the balance sheet and Ofwat has said a further £2.5 billion will be needed between 2025 and 2030.

USS has pledged to stand by the business. It said in the 2023 accounts that “the company will continue to hold its investment for the foreseeable future.”

“The challenges facing Thames Water are the manifestation of historic under-investment over multiple decades and, more recently, the significant financial impact of soaring energy prices and other inflationary cost pressures,” a USS spokesman said. “However, we have given our backing to Thames Water’s latest business plan.”

“While the value we place on our Thames investment may go up or down as part of our regular revaluations, we continue to view this as a long-term investment. That is why we were willing to commit additional funds to the business in March this year and have shown willingness to commit more in the future.”

