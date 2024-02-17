(Bloomberg) -- British authorities are drawing up a multibillion-pound plan to rescue Thames Water from its debt crisis with taxpayer money, according to a report in the Telegraph.

The government fears that regulatory rulings against the utilities company will prompt shareholders to withdraw their backing in the coming months, the Telegraph said, citing official sources it did not name.

Thames Water, which serves about 16 million customers in and around London, has spent more than a year struggling to put its debts on a sustainable footing while also facing criticism for chronic leaks and spills that the firm says require big increases in bills to address.

However, the Telegraph said industry regulator Ofwat is set to block the company’s request to increase many water bills by 40%, while it could also hit the firm with millions of pounds of fines.

The firm’s debt pile stood at £14.7 billion in the first half of its financial year. If investors stop supporting the company to service its loans, the UK could put Thames Water into special administration, where it would need £5 billion of public money “just to keep the lights on” and pay contractors, according to a Whitehall source quoted in the report.

Officials are looking at changing water company insolvency laws to make it easier for the government to intervene in the case of a firm not meeting performance targets. The amendments remain at the contingency planning stage as Thames Water could skirt administration if Ofwat allows it to push up bills over the next five years, starting in 2025, the Telegraph said. Ofwat is expected to announce its decision by June.

Thames Water has asked its shareholders, led by Canadian pensions giant Omers and the Universities Superannuation Scheme, for a cash injection of £3.3 billion, according to the newspaper. Thames Water’s auditors have previously warned that the company could run out of cash by April.

On Friday, Adrian Montague stepped down from his position as chairman of Thames Water’s parent company Kemble Water Holdings Ltd. This comes as Ofwat investigates why Thames Water paid a £37.5 million dividend to Kemble in October, despite new rules introduced a year ago that ban investors from extracting wealth out of heavily indebted companies if they are performing poorly.

Thames Water did not respond to an emailed request for comment outside normal business hours on Saturday. A spokesman told the Telegraph: “We take our licence obligations very seriously, including those relating to the declaration and payment of dividends. Our plans assume no external dividends to shareholders until at least 2030, to support our turnaround.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.