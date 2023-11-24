21h ago
Thanksgiving Was Great for Online Shopping, Macy’s CEO Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette says in a Bloomberg Television interview that the retailer had a “great day online yesterday during Thanksgiving.”
- Shoppers are buying luxury items, hostess gifts, home prep, Gennette says Friday morning from Herald Square in New York City
- “The consumer is under pressure but they still love gifts,” he says. “We want to make sure we have the right price points across that entire spectrum”
- This is first stage of Christmas shopping, he says, noting Black Friday and Cyber Week are followed by 10-day lull, then the last 10 days before the holiday become increasingly important
