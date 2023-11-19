(Bloomberg) -- • Get up to speed with the most important business & markets news each morning, with Five Things to Start Your Day: Americas Edition. Subscribe now.

The conventional wisdom – that the Fed is done with its hiking cycle and may even begin cutting early in 2024 – hardened over the past week. Odds of a rate cut by the March meeting are around 30%. It makes sense. Inflation data came in on the cool side this week. And Continuing Jobless Claims are now close to 2-year highs.

So one question now is: Is this what a soft landing looks like, or are we simply going from boom into the hard bounce of a recession? Maybe we'll get more clues over the coming week. So here are a few things I'll be watching for in this upcoming holiday-shortened week when the US consumer may tell us a lot:

First, speaking of the consumer, the latest reading of the University of Michigan Sentiment Numbers lands on Wednesday. Sentiment, of course, has been dismal and that's lead to a million columns and Twitter (sorry, “X”) fights about why that sentiment is so sour. First the debate was "Why is it that the public is so unhappy in light of all the jobs being created?" Then the debate turned to "Why is the public so unhappy in light of strong job growth and falling CPI growth?" These debates won't be settled here, but it'll be interesting to see where the sentiment measures go.

Also on Wednesday, we get the latest Jobless Claims numbers. We'll see if the worsening trend continues. One thing that I like to check in on regularly is the Bloomberg Economic Surprise Monitor, which gauges how different categories of data points are coming in relative to expectations. Surprise indices are always inherently mean-reverting. The pattern goes like this: Numbers improve. Economists start upping their estimates. Then, eventually, the estimates become too optimistic, and the data start to miss expectations. Rinse, repeat etc. Jobless claims will give us an indication of the labor trend. which is still coming in ahead of expectations, but only barely. The best category for data has been retail thanks to the mighty US consumer.

Since more than 50 million people will hit the road this Thanksgiving week, it won’t be hard to notice the price of gasoline. It continues to be remarkable that in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel – and anxiety about the potential for the conflict to widen – the main action in the market has been lower oil prices. Of course, the conflict right now doesn't involve any oil producer, but we’re still used to thinking of tension in the Middle East as broadly supportive of the price of oil. Yet here we are with wholesale gasoline prices now near their lowest level in a year – in fact the lowest level in two years. If gasoline prices continue to fall, it raises all kinds of interesting questions. Is total demand dropping, presaging economic weakness? Or will this buoy the US economy by leaving more money in the hands of consumers?

Of course, after Thanksgiving comes Black Friday, and if we're being honest, this day has lost its salience as a big macro bellwether. If we're being even more honest, its salience has always been a little bit overstated. But it's irresistible to look at the annual kickoff of holiday buying for various anecdotes about mall shopping, or online traffic (web sites get crushed or crickets) for any other color that could help us glean some macro insight from what's going on. So maybe we'll learn a little something.

The other thing I'm curious about is whether the recent rally in risky assets becomes a source of proverbial dinner table conversation during a week when we’re supposed to have lots of it. Do people talk about all the money they've been making in the stock market? Or the money they've been making in crypto lately, with the price of Bitcoin up so much since last year? Right now, Robinhood is, comparatively speaking, dormant, ranking as the 28th most popular free finance app in Apple’s app store. Coinbase is a sleepy 36th. Maybe keep an eye on these rankings to look for signs that speculative juices are flowing again and the slumber of risk-aversion is drawing to a close.

