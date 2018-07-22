That Helsinking Feeling: Theme of the Week

This Week Was Helsinki Week

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The big theme at Bloomberg Opinion this week was President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. We covered every angle, from the walk-up to the meeting to the immediate reactions to it to the long-term repercussions of it.

Pre-Gaming

Trump Doesn’t Owe Putin for Selling More Oil – Meghan O’Sullivan

Trump’s Talks With Putin Are Tainted – Timothy L. O’Brien

Summit-Day Responses

Trump’s Display Next to Putin Was Shocking – Bloomberg’s Editors

Putin and Trump Couldn’t Make the Relationship Work – Leonid Bershidsky

The Aftermath

Post-Helsinki, Trump Should Release His Tax Returns – Timothy L. O’Brien

Trump’s Foreign Policy Is Finally Off the Chain – Hal Brands

Trump’s Disdain for Europe Risks the U.S. Economy – Michael R. Strain

A Search for the Logic of the Helsinki Summit – Noah Feldman

Trump Disgraces the Presidency in Helsinki – Eli Lake

What Purpose Is Served by Calling Trump Treasonous? – Bloomberg Opinion writers

How to Tell If a President’s Words Are ‘Treason’ – Cass Sunstein

Israel Got the Biggest Win From Helsinki – Zev Chafets

Trump Is (Probably) Not a Russian Pawn – Tyler Cowen

The Law Behind Putin’s ‘Incredible Offer’ – Leonid Bershidsky

