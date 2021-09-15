1h ago
#ThatFellaDownUnder Trends as Australia PM’s Name Evades Biden
(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is trending on Twitter after U.S. President Joe Biden appeared to forget his name during a virtual press conference to unveil a new security partnership that will include nuclear-powered submarines.
Morrison spoke first at the conference, followed by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson before Biden had his turn and stumbled on his reference to the Australian premier as he began to speak. #ThatFellaDownUnder then ensued, becoming the top trending hashtag on Australian Twitter.
“I want to thank that fella Down Under,” Biden said in his opening remarks. “Thank you very much pal. Appreciate it, Mr Prime Minister.”
