(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s next government may prove expensive for taxpayers.

As acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez begins talks this week on clinching a second confidence vote, his potential partners are submitting their offers and one minor party from northern Spain is hoping to cash in.

In a fragmented parliament, every lawmaker will prove crucial and the Regionalist Party of Cantabria wants Sanchez to promise a cool 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in public spending in exchange for its one vote. That’s the price tag for completing a high-speed rail link between Madrid and Santander on Spain’s northern coast and bailing out a local hospital.

“We’re just asking for something that others already have,” Jose Maria Mazon, the party’s first-ever deputy, said in a phone interview. “We can’t allow Cantabria to fall behind.”

Haggling for votes is a political necessity for Sanchez. The 123 seats his Socialist Party won in April’s general election was twice as many as his nearest rival but still well short of a majority. Horsetrading has become the norm in Spain since the financial crisis disrupted the traditional two party system. If Sanchez can nail down a stable majority, it will be the country’s first in four years.

Spain’s King Felipe VI on Thursday invited Sanchez to try to form a government. But the math is tricky.

The anti-austerity group Podemos has offered its 42 votes, giving Sanchez 165 out of 350. The moderate Basque Nationalists have another six votes that will probably be available. But from there it gets harder.

A left-wing group from Valencia and the Cantabrians have one lawmaker each. They would take Sanchez to the brink of a majority with 173 votes, if he can broker deals with them.

Three Catalan lawmakers facing trial over the illegal referendum on independence in 2017 have pledged not to give up their seats. And since they’re in jail during the trial, they will effectively be abstaining from the vote.

If two more deputies from Navarre also abstain, that would cut the number of votes against the Socialist to 172.

Uncomfortable Alliances

Sanchez does have alternatives to that patchwork majority but both bring their own problems.

Catalan separatist parties backed Sanchez’s no-confidence in May last year to oust the People’s Party’s Mariano Rajoy and they have another 22 votes, enough to complete a majority with the Socialists and Podemos. But the trial of a dozen of their leaders in Madrid makes any deal prickly for both sides.

Another center-right party, Ciudadanos, could give Sanchez a majority without even relying on Podemos. Those two groups agreed on a centrist coalition pact in 2015 that ultimately failed to win a majority. But the relationship has soured since then and Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera has vowed not to support Sanchez, labeling him soft on separatists.

The Train to Santander

Which means that rail link to Santander may still prove the path of least resistance for the acting premier.

Javier Esparza, leader of the center-right group from Navarre, has said his two lawmakers might abstain if the Socialists drop their efforts to form a government in his home region -- a request that provoked outrage from the local Socialists.

Similarly tough decisions will be required to muster the rest of votes Sanchez needs.

“We’re not blackmailers,” said Mazon from Cantabria. “But we do have some longstanding demands.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Charles Penty in Madrid at cpenty@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, Ben Sills, Jerrold Colten

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.